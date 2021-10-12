AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

