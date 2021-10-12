Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce sales of $26.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.27 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

