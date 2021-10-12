Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

