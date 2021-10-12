Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 3,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

