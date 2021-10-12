Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $111.84. Approximately 107,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,579,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of -61.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

