Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 488 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.43). 90,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 101,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.48).

The company has a market cap of £611.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.13.

