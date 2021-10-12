ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International stock opened at $365.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.32. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.