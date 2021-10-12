Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

AZPN stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

