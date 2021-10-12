Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Aterian alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATER. Roth Capital raised their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

ATER traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,060. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $288.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aterian (ATER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.