ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Down 2.3%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 1,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,083,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATIP shares. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

