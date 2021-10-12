Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atkore were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.