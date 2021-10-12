Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $37.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

