AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

