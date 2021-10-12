AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $169,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

