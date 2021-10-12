Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $10.18 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $596.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.