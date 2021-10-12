Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,626 shares of company stock worth $8,718,633 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

