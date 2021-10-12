AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $14.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,581. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

