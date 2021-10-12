Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

AVT stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

