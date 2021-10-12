Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,115.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 198,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.