Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.