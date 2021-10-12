AZZ Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

