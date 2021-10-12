AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

