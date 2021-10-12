AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.200 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

