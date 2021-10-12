Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

