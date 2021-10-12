Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 209,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,466,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

