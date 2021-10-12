Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,062.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

