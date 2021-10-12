Bank of Montreal Can Buys 115,276 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 719.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of PNM Resources worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNM Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 244,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.