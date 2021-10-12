Bank of Montreal Can Buys 34,033 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

