Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 95,870.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,230,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,557,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,322,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $141.81.

