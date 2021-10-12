Bank of Montreal Can Sells 57,415 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 184,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.