Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $22.58 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.