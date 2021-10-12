Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 487,640 Shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Holicity were worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Holicity by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

