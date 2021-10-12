Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Acushnet by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acushnet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

