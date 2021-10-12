Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

