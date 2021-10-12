Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €25.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.04 ($25.93).

EPA DEC opened at €22.04 ($25.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.71 and a 200-day moving average of €23.05. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

