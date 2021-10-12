Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $257.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of STZ opened at $219.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

