Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.26

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.26 and traded as low as C$23.08. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.09, with a volume of 4,364,916 shares.

ABX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.