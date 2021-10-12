Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

