Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.