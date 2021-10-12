Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,428. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

