Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,428. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Bergio International
