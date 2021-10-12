Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 209,400 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2,094,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,400 shares during the period. Chewy comprises approximately 2.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chewy worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 96,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,073.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

