Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 43,620 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $247.45. 29,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of -295.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

