Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $55.90.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,047.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock worth $2,087,178. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

