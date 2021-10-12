BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,312. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,305 shares of company stock valued at $23,633,581 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

