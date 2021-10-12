BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,312. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,633,581. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

