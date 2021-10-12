BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHTG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 82,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHTG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

