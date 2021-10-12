BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.90 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

