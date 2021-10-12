Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 131,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,150,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

