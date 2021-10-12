Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 131,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,150,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

