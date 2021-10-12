Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 131,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,150,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Several research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after buying an additional 14,911,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,525 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
