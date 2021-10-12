Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 68,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,445,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

