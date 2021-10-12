Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 68,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,445,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $594.44 million, a PE ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
